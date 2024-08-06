Bio&Me Granola Cocoa & Hazlenut 360g

Protein Boosted Cocoa & Hazelnut Gut-loving Prebiotic Granola Discover what greater gut health can do for you: www.bioandme.co.uk Why gut health? It's no secret that we champion good gut health here at Bio & Me. In fact, we hope it's obvious that when it comes to looking after your gut (and you in general), we want to make things as deliciously easy for you as possible. Enjoy daily as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Inside Knowledge Did you know that your gut health has been linked to the health of many other organs like your heart and brain?

What makes Bio & Me special? Good for your gut* *This granola contains 2g of your 12g per day of chicory inulin, which contributes to normal bowel function by increasing stool frequency, essentially, it helps you poop more regularly. 10 Plant-based foods + prebiotics Made with 10 of your 30 weekly diverse plant-based foods and prebiotic fibres that help your mighty microbes thrive. Cocoa & hazelnut & Carrot & Chicory root & Dates & Linseeds & Olive oil & Quinoa & Sunflower seeds & Wholegrain oats

Created by The Gut Health Doctor Did you know that good gut health starts with your gut microbiome? Your biome is made up of the trillions of microbes, including good bacteria, that live within you. It plays an important role in keeping you healthy and happy. If you look after your biome by eating plenty of diverse, plant-based foods, it can look after you in return. That's why I've created this science-backed, prebiotic granola with 10 plant-based foods. Every spoonful is packed full of deliciously diverse plant goodness to help you and your biome flourish. Transform your gut, transform your life! Dr. M. Rossi Dr Megan Rossi, BSc PhD RD

9g Protein Per Serving Prebiotic High in Fibre 10 Plant-Based Foods No Added Sugar All Natural Great for vegetarians & vegans

Pack size: 360G

High in Fibre No added sugars or salt here

Ingredients

Wholegrain Oats (53%), Dates, Chicory Root Fibre, Seeds (Sunflower, Brown Linseed), Soy Protein Crispie (Isolated Soy Protein), Skin On Hazelnuts (2%), Dried Carrot, Cocoa Powder (2%), Cocoa Paste (2%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Quinoa, Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

Produced in a facility that handles other Tree Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

We recommend 60g per serving (approximately 6 servings per pack) to keep your taste buds and biome satisfied

Net Contents

360g ℮

Preparation and Usage