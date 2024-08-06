New
Bio&Me Granola Cocoa & Hazlenut 360g

Vegan
Vegetarian

Protein Boosted Cocoa & Hazelnut Gut-loving Prebiotic GranolaDiscover what greater gut health can do for you: www.bioandme.co.ukWhy gut health? It's no secret that we champion good gut health here at Bio & Me. In fact, we hope it's obvious that when it comes to looking after your gut (and you in general), we want to make things as deliciously easy for you as possible.Enjoy daily as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.Inside KnowledgeDid you know that your gut health has been linked to the health of many other organs like your heart and brain?
What makes Bio & Me special?Good for your gut**This granola contains 2g of your 12g per day of chicory inulin, which contributes to normal bowel function by increasing stool frequency, essentially, it helps you poop more regularly.10 Plant-based foods + prebioticsMade with 10 of your 30 weekly diverse plant-based foods and prebiotic fibres that help your mighty microbes thrive.Cocoa & hazelnut& Carrot& Chicory root& Dates& Linseeds& Olive oil& Quinoa& Sunflower seeds& Wholegrain oats
Created by The Gut Health DoctorDid you know that good gut health starts with your gut microbiome? Your biome is made up of the trillions of microbes, including good bacteria, that live within you. It plays an important role in keeping you healthy and happy. If you look after your biome by eating plenty of diverse, plant-based foods, it can look after you in return.That's why I've created this science-backed, prebiotic granola with 10 plant-based foods. Every spoonful is packed full of deliciously diverse plant goodness to help you and your biome flourish.Transform your gut, transform your life!Dr. M. RossiDr Megan Rossi, BSc PhD RD
9g Protein Per ServingPrebioticHigh in Fibre10 Plant-Based FoodsNo Added SugarAll NaturalGreat for vegetarians & vegans
Pack size: 360G
High in FibreNo added sugars or salt here

Ingredients

Wholegrain Oats (53%), Dates, Chicory Root Fibre, Seeds (Sunflower, Brown Linseed), Soy Protein Crispie (Isolated Soy Protein), Skin On Hazelnuts (2%), Dried Carrot, Cocoa Powder (2%), Cocoa Paste (2%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Quinoa, Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

Produced in a facility that handles other Tree Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

We recommend 60g per serving (approximately 6 servings per pack) to keep your taste buds and biome satisfied

Net Contents

360g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Are You a Shaker or a Stirrer?For the right mix of delicious diversity in every bowl, give the box a little shake. Or a stir. Whichever takes your fancy.

