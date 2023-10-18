NIVEA Sun Protect Caring Lip Balm SPF30 4.8g

Nivea Sun Prot Caring Lip Balm SPF 30 4.8g

NIVEA Sun Protect Caring Lip Balm intensively protects your lips against UVA/UVB rays and the harmful effects of the sun. The unique formula with natural oils and ethically sourced Shea Butter has a pleasant texture that instantly melts into your lips and keeps them moisturised for 24 hours*. Enjoy happy moments outside in the sun with smooth and protected lips! Make sure to reapply the lip balm frequently, especially after eating, swimming or towelling. The skin compatibility of this lip balm with SPF 30 has been dermatologically approved.*clinically tested

SPF 30 intensively protects your lips against UVA/UVB rays and the harmful effects of the sun Supports the lips' protective barrier Instantly melts into your lips and keeps them moisturised for 24 hours Improved formula with natural origin ingredients and ethically sourced Shea Butter

Pack size: 4.8G

Ingredients

Octyldodecanol, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil (Castor Oil), Cera Alba (Beeswax), Hydrogenated Rapeseed Oil, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter (Shea Butter), Cetyl Palmitate, Bis Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Aroma, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil (Sunflower Oil), Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Linalool, Citronellol

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

5g ℮