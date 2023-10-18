We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dettol Protect 24 Hour Antibacterial Wipes Ocean Fresh 50s

£3.00

£0.06/each

Protect 24 hrs*Keeps killing 99.9% touch after touch*Kills 99.9% of bacteria & viruses**Bacteria & enveloped viruses, for up to 24 hours.Biodegradable wipes****Proven to biodegrade in industrial composting conditions according to European Standards EN 13432. Contact your local municipality for best local disposal practices.***No intentionally added bleach++Against water alone on 2 types of stains: soap scum and oily particulateWithin minutes of exposure, frequently touched surfaces around your home can become a breeding ground for bacteria and viruses which can cause illness.Dettol Protect 24 is formulated with a new technology that keeps killing 99.9% of bacteria and viruses* on your surfaces for up to 24 hours even after they are touched multiple times - and with no sticky residue left behind.- Effectively cleans grease, grime, and soap scum- 10x Cleaning power++- Free from bleach*** and dyesIngredients:Antibacterial Action - Benzalkonium chloride, didecyldimonium chlorideFreshness - FragranceCleaner - Decylamine oxide, lauramine oxideHelper - Water, polymer, disodium EDTA, citric acid, antifoam emulsion, denatured ethanol, tristyrylphenol ethoxylatesSuitable for use on hard, non-porous, surfaces around the house.Suitable for:Kitchen and bathroom sinksFridge exteriorsRubbish binsBaths, tabs, showers, toilet seatsElectrical devicesDoor handles and light switches
© A.I.S.E.Dettol and the Dettol logo are trade marks of the Reckitt group of companies.

Ingredients

Per 100g contains 0.194g Benzalkonium Chloride and 0.194g Didecyldimonium Chloride, <5% Non-Iconic Surfactant, <5% Amphoteric Surfactant, Methylisothiazolinone, Benzisothiazolinone, Iodopropynyl Butycarbamate, Disinfectant, Parfum

Net Contents

50 x Wipes

Preparation and Usage

How to use:1. Pull back resealable cover, pull out the wipe.2. Reseal after each usage & store cover facing down to avoid drying out.3. Wipe surface for a more hygienic clean and then dispose of wipe in your normal home bin.4. For 24hr Bacteria/Virus Disinfection: Pre-clean the surface before using the wipe. One wipe should be used to wet an area of 44cm x 44cm. Allow the surface to remain wet for at least 5 minutes. Let air dry.5. Test on an inconspicuous area before using to ensure no damage is caused to the surface.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

