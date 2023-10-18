Dettol Protect 24 Hour Antibacterial Wipes Ocean Fresh 50s www.rbeuroinfo.com www.cleanright.eu

Protect 24 hrs* Keeps killing 99.9% touch after touch* Kills 99.9% of bacteria & viruses* *Bacteria & enveloped viruses, for up to 24 hours. Biodegradable wipes** **Proven to biodegrade in industrial composting conditions according to European Standards EN 13432. Contact your local municipality for best local disposal practices. ***No intentionally added bleach ++Against water alone on 2 types of stains: soap scum and oily particulate Within minutes of exposure, frequently touched surfaces around your home can become a breeding ground for bacteria and viruses which can cause illness. Dettol Protect 24 is formulated with a new technology that keeps killing 99.9% of bacteria and viruses* on your surfaces for up to 24 hours even after they are touched multiple times - and with no sticky residue left behind. - Effectively cleans grease, grime, and soap scum - 10x Cleaning power++ - Free from bleach*** and dyes Ingredients: Antibacterial Action - Benzalkonium chloride, didecyldimonium chloride Freshness - Fragrance Cleaner - Decylamine oxide, lauramine oxide Helper - Water, polymer, disodium EDTA, citric acid, antifoam emulsion, denatured ethanol, tristyrylphenol ethoxylates Suitable for use on hard, non-porous, surfaces around the house. Suitable for: Kitchen and bathroom sinks Fridge exteriors Rubbish bins Baths, tabs, showers, toilet seats Electrical devices Door handles and light switches

Ingredients

Per 100g contains 0.194g Benzalkonium Chloride and 0.194g Didecyldimonium Chloride, <5% Non-Iconic Surfactant, <5% Amphoteric Surfactant, Methylisothiazolinone, Benzisothiazolinone, Iodopropynyl Butycarbamate, Disinfectant, Parfum

Net Contents

50 x Wipes

Preparation and Usage