Sharwood's Medium Egg Noodles 226g

Medium Egg Noodles.

Ready in 4 Mins No Artificial Colours or Preservatives Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 226G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg (2%), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate)

Allergy Information

May also contain Milk, Sesame and Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 4 portions

Net Contents

226g ℮

Preparation and Usage

1: Allow 1 nest of noodles per person. 2: Plunge the noodles into a large pan of boiling water. Simmer for 4 minutes. 3: Drain well and toss in light soy sauce. Medium egg noodles are quick and easy and are a delicious alternative to rice or pasta. Just boil. Ready in 4 minutes then add the cooked noodles to your dish. For best results, rinse in cold water, drain, then add to your stir-fry just before serving and toss all ingredients together. Serve with Sharwood's prawn crackers.

Additives