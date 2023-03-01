Vitawell Womens Health Perimenopause Support 60 Capsules

60 Multivitamin and mineral food supplement capsules with herbal extracts

Vitamin B6 contributes to the regulation of hormonal activity. Vitamins B6, B12, C and magnesium aid normal psychological function. Iron supports normal cognitive function. Iron and magnesium contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism and to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.

Multi-Nutrient Support Hormonal activity Psychological function Cognitive function Energy Take Two-a-Day The Queen's Awards for Enterprise: 2012 20 Years of Science & Innovation No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives Suitable for vegetarians and vegan friendly

Ingredients

Bulking Agent (Microcrystalline Cellulose), Capsule Shell (Hydroxy Propyl Methyl Cellulose), Magnesium Citrate, Siberian Ginseng (Eleutherococcus Senticosus Maxim.) Root Extract, Ascorbic Acid, Zinc Citrate Dihydrate, Ferrous Bisglycinate, Anti-Caking Agents (Silicon Dioxide, Magnesium Stearate), Maca (Lepidium Meyenii Walp.) Root Extract, Sage (Salvia Officinalis L.) Leaf Extract, Ashwagandha (Withania Somnifera L.) Root Extract, Red Clover (Trifolium Pratense L.) Aerial Parts Extract, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Lavender (Lavandula Angustifolia Mill.) Extract, Ginkgo Biloba Extract, Methylcobalamin, Cholecalciferol (Vegan)

Net Contents

60 x Capsules

Preparation and Usage

Directions for use: Adults: Swallow two capsules daily, with food. Do not exceed the stated daily intake.

