The Gym Kitchen Piri Piri Chicken Chilled Wrap 300g

The Gym Kitchen Peri Peri Ckn Wrap 300g What are Macros? Macro is short for macronutrients, a term used to describe the three key food groups we all require for our bodies to function: Carbohydrates (to fuel energy), fats (to keep you satiated) and proteins (to build and repair muscle).

Here at The Gym Kitchen we don't think food should be boring or tasteless. So we've created a range of meals that contain no funny business, are macro-counted and most importantly taste awesome. We've banned bland to make your plate great. Hope you enjoy!

Food to Fuel High in Protein 369 Kcal Hand Wrapped Macro Counted 23g protein 45 Carbs 10g Fat

Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

Tomato Tortilla Wrap [Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Tomato Powder, Sugar, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Red Bell Pepper Powder, Paprika, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Basil, Sunflower Oil, Wheat Starch], Chicken Breast (28%) [Chicken Breast, Cornflour, Salt, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Dil, Repeseed Dil], Piri Piri Sauce [Water, Lemon Juice, Tomato (Tomato, Tomato Juice), Onion, Tomato Paste, Red Chili Purée, Garlic Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Comflour, Leman Zest, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Parsley, Chilli], Lettuce, Red Pepper, Coleslaw Mayonnaise [Water, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Pasteuriged Egg Yolk, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Salt), Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin)], Black Turtle Beans, Carrot, Water, Cabbage, Cornflour, Lemon Juice, Wheat Fibre, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack provides 1 serving