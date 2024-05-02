We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Arctic Coffee Protein Caramel Latte 330ml

£1.15

£0.35/100ml

Vegetarian

Caramel Flavour Coffee Milk Drink with Added Milk Protein and SweetenersFind out more at ra.org100% Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee.Helping protect wildlife, the environment, farm workers and their families.For more information, visit www.rainforest-alliance.org
15g#Your Favourite Arctic Coffee now with a 15g# Protein HitLow Fat - Only 125 Calories##per pack
Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, CoffeeFSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C014047Tetra Pak®, Protects What's Good - Thank you for choosing a good package. It's mainly plant-based. Check locally for how to recycle. Read more: tetrapak.comTetra Pak®, Tetra Prisma®Aseptic
Pack size: 330ML

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk (70%), Coffee (Water, Coffee Powder*) (27%), Milk Protein (2.2%), Stabilisers (Cellulose, Cellulose Gum), Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Phosphate, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium), *Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced and packed in the UK using British milk

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

