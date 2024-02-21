We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Twix Milk Chocolate Easter Egg 200g

Twix Milk Chocolate Easter Egg 200g

£3.00

£1.50/100g

Vegetarian

Hollow egg - Hollow milk chocolate egg. Twix - Milk chocolate (35%) covered caramel (32%) and biscuit (26%).
Hollow EggPortions per pack: 6, Portion size: 25 gTwixPortions per pack: 2, Portion size: 25 g
Pack size: 200G

Allergy Information

Net Contents

200g ℮

Suitable for vegetarians
A Hollow Milk Chocolate Egg1 Twix® Standard Bar

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Palm Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Lactose (Milk), Whey Permeate (Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Raising Agent (E500), Vanilla Extract

Allergy Information

May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Hazelnuts, OatsContains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep cool and dry.

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100 g/ 25 g (%*)
Energy 2063 kJ516 kJ (6%)
-492 kcal123 kcal (6%)
Fat 24 g5.9 g (8%)
of which saturates 14 g3.5 g (18%)
Carbohydrate 65 g16 g (6%)
of which sugars 49 g12 g (13%)
Protein 4.5 g1.1 g (2%)
Salt 0.40 g0.10 g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) --
Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 25 g--

