Tesco Tex Mex Ultimate Tex Mex Dips 428g

£3.00

£0.70/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/8 of a pack
Energy
370kJ
89kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
8.0g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.3g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.24g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 685kJ / 166kcal

Tomato and onion salsa with coriander and parsley. Soured cream, mayonnaise and chive dip. Avocado, tomato, coriander and chilli dip. Mayonnaise, red mature Cheddar cheese, jalapeño chilli and paprika dip.
Tex Mex Feast Exclusively at Tesco Sweet salsa, creamy soured cream & chive, guacamole and jalapeño chilli cheese
Pack size: 428G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato (72%), Onion (9%), Tomato Juice, Tomato Purée, Red Wine Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Cornflour, Coriander, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Salt, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Colour (Paprika Extract), Sunflower Oil.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a corner (54g)
Energy179kJ / 43kcal97kJ / 23kcal
Fat1.8g1.0g
Saturates0.2g0.1g
Carbohydrate5.1g2.8g
Sugars4.3g2.3g
Fibre1.5g0.8g
Protein0.8g0.4g
Salt0.24g0.13g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

