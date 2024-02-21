We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
M&M's Crispy Milk Chocolate Large Easter Egg 186g

M&M's Crispy Milk Chocolate Large Easter Egg 186g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.00

£1.61/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 22/03/2024

Milk chocolate (55%) with a rice centre (16%) in a sugar shell. Hollow milk chocolate egg.
Happy Easter with M
Pack size: 186G

Allergy Information

May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, PeanutsContains: Barley, Milk, Soya

Net Contents

186g ℮

Happy Easter with M
A Hollow Milk Chocolate Egg1 x Standard Bag

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Rice Flour (9.3%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Palm Kernel Fat, Lactose (Milk), Palm Fat, Starch, Milk Fat, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Shea Fat, Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Dextrin, Dextrose, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Colours (E100, E120, E133, E160a, E160e, E170), Flavouring, Palm Kernel Oil, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, PeanutsContains: Barley, Milk, Soya

Storage

Keep cool and dry.

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100 g/ 36 g (%*)
Energy2033 kJ732 kJ (9%)
-485 kcal175 kcal (9%)
Fat21 g7.5 g (11%)
of which saturates14 g5 g (25%)
Carbohydrate68 g25 g (10%)
of which sugars57 g21 g (23%)
Protein4.2 g1.5 g (3%)
Salt0.32 g0.11 g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 36 g--

View all Easter Eggs

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here