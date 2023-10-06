Tilda Boil in the Bag Jasmine Rice 4 x 62.5g

Fragrant Jasmine Rice

Perfect Portions of Fragrant Jasmine Rice Our individual sachets of Jasmine rice offer a fragrant and tasty base for a whole host of dishes. Tilda Fragrant Jasmine is known for its iconic sticky texture and sweet floral notes that you'll adore from the very first taste. Whether it's the vital ingredient to an authentic coconut rice or a base for a zingy Thai curry, you'll have Perfect Portions to accompany a wide range of delicious Southeast Asian meals.

Tilda® is a multicultural British brand that has been the go-to choice for rice aficionados for 50 years. Founded back in London in 1970, we introduced Pure Basmati to rice-loving communities from around the world, who were looking for aromatic Basmati that they couldn’t find in the UK at the time. Today we are proud to sit at the heart of many dinner tables with our wide, delicious range including many Tilda® dry rice varieties as well as Tilda® Microwave Rice and Tilda® Kids. All Tilda products are made with carefully sourced, natural ingredients so they’re all nutritionally balanced and packed with natural goodness. By removing broken and inferior grains we make sure that our rice cooks up perfectly. Tilda® makes choosing the right rice for the right dish easy, allowing you to select the best grains so that you enjoy the most delicious flavour combinations as well as all of the authenticity of the original dish. So whether it’s a zingy Thai curry with a sticky fragrant Jasmine rice, a vibrant jambalaya with textured Long Grain adding bite or a delicious biriyani with slender, delicate Basmati – the rice you choose can really elevate your favourite dish.

62.5g = 1 serving
Bag = 4 x 62.5g

Ingredients

Fragrant Jasmine Rice

