Tilda Tasty Sides Thai Green Curry 250g

Thai Green Curry Visit tilda.com

With Tilda® Tasty Sides, Tilda® is expanding beyond rice with new and unique ready to heat recipes inspired by flavours from all around the world. Delicious combinations of pulses & vegetables in a rich sauce, Tilda® Tasty Sides are helping you come up with delicious and balanced meals in minutes. Ready in 2 minutes in a microwave or 3 minutes on the hob at medium heat, Tilda® Tasty Sides are great to create quick & easy meals for lunch or dinner. Bursting with flavour, 1 of 5 a day, source of protein, high in fibre and under 250 kcal, there is no compromise on health or taste with Tilda® Tasty Sides. Tasty, easy, go! More info on tilda.com Tilda® Tasty Sides Thai Green Curry is a vibrant combination of mung beans, red pepper and carrots in a moreish green curry sauce. - 1 of 5 a day, source of protein, high in fibre and under 250 kcal. - No artificial colours, flavours and preservatives. - Suitable for vegetarians. Create tasty meals in minutes with our Thai-inspired Green Curry! Great for lunch or dinner alongside Jasmine rice. Perfect with Jasmine rice. You could also try it with Coconut rice or Coconut, Chilli & Lemongrass rice. Ready in 2 mins in a microwave or 3 mins in a pan at medium heat. 250g = 1 serving

Tilda® is a multicultural British brand that has been the go-to choice for rice aficionados for 50 years. Founded back in London in 1970, we introduced Pure Basmati to rice-loving communities from around the world, who were looking for aromatic Basmati that they couldn’t find in the UK at the time. Today we are proud to sit at the heart of many dinner tables with our wide, delicious range including many Tilda® dry rice varieties as well as Tilda® Microwave Rice, Tilda® Super Grains and Tilda® Kids. All Tilda products are made with carefully sourced, natural ingredients so they’re all nutritionally balanced and packed with natural goodness. By removing broken and inferior grains we make sure that our rice cooks up perfectly. Tilda® makes choosing the right rice for the right dish easy, allowing you to select the best grains so that you enjoy the most delicious flavour combinations as well as all of the authenticity of the original dish. So whether it’s a zingy Thai curry with a sticky fragrant Jasmine rice, a vibrant jambalaya with textured Long Grain adding bite or a delicious biriyani with slender, delicate Basmati – the rice you choose can really elevate your favourite dish. *Circana, Dry Rice Database, Value Sales, 52weeks to 12.08.23 All Outlets B Corp - Our ambition is to be one of the most trusted and responsible rice producers in the world. As a certified B Corporation, Tilda® believes in doing business that is good for people and the planet. We work closely with rice farmers, partnering to protect the environment and reduce the climate impacts of growing rice. We also support local communities through our long-standing partnership with The Felix Project and invest in state-of-the-art manufacturing to reduce the impacts of our products. Visit Tilda.com for more information about our B Corp certification and to view our annual Impact Report that provides transparency over our activities and progress.

Packed in a protective atmosphere for extra freshness. Registered trademarks. Copyright Tilda 2023.

Perfect with Jasmine Rice 1 of 5 a Day Source of Protein Under 250 Kcal Mung Beans, Red Pepper and Carrots in a Green Curry Sauce Ready in 2 Minutes Chilli rating - Medium - 2 High in Fibre Nothing Artificial No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 250G

Source of Protein High in Fibre

Ingredients

Cooked Mung Beans (43%), Vegetables (22%) (Water Chestnuts, Red Peppers, Carrots), Coconut Cream (16%), Single Cream (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Thai Basil (2%), Coriander, Galangal, Lemongrass, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Red Chilli (1%), Ginger, Salt, Spices (0.5%), Lime Juice, Garlic, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Number of uses

1 servings per pack: Serving size 250g

Net Contents

250g ℮

Additives