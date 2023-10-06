We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

image 1 of Ambrosia Deluxe Custard Belgian Chocolate Pots 2X120g
image 1 of Ambrosia Deluxe Custard Belgian Chocolate Pots 2X120gimage 2 of Ambrosia Deluxe Custard Belgian Chocolate Pots 2X120g

Ambrosia Deluxe Custard Belgian Chocolate Pots 2X120g

£1.60

£0.67/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per pot (120g)
Energy
672kJ
160kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
5.4g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.9g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Sugars
17.6g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Salt
0.12g

low

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 560kJ/

Chocolate custard with Belgian milk chocolate.
Enjoy an indulgent treat with Ambrosia’s luxurious Deluxe Custard Belgian Chocolate Pots. Made at our West Country Creamery using the finest ingredients and fresh cream, each Deluxe pot is deliciously creamy, and can be enjoyed hot or cold. Our Deluxe Custard Belgian Chocolate pots are vegetarian-friendly and free from artificial colours or preservatives, so you can experience flavours that are 100% natural (and 100% delicious!). Whether you're having it hot or cold, you can enjoy it on its own, use as a dessert topping over brownies, or pour it over bananas and berries for a quick pudding. They are a convenient option for on-the-go as there's no need to keep them chilled. They're also delicious snacks at any time of day and feel like a real treat as a midweek dessert. Ambrosia Deluxe is so delicious, you won't be able to resist just diving straight in and enjoying the heavenly taste. At Ambrosia, we put all our love into creating delicious puddings to satisfy the whole family and bring a taste of Devon to your home.
Red Tractor - Certified MilkAmbrosia trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
Ambrosia Ready To Eat Belgian Chocolate Deluxe Custard PotsIndulgent custard made with fresh West Country cream and vanillaNo artificial colours or preservativesSuitable for vegetariansDeliciously smooth and velvety – enjoy hot or cold as a dessert
Pack size: 240G

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Buttermilk, Modified Starches, Sustainable Palm Oil, Milk Chocolate Powder made with Belgian Milk Chocolate (2.5%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder), Cream (2%) (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Inulin, Whey (Milk), Total Milk content 64%

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Net Contents

2 x 120g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

