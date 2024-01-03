We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Jude's Triple Chocolate Mini Ice Cream Sticks 6x50ml

Jude's Triple Chocolate Mini Ice Cream Sticks 6x50ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.50

£1.50/100ml

Vegetarian

Chocolate ice cream coated with Belgian milk chocolate and cocoa biscuit pieces.Business as a force for goodOur charity partnersJUDES.COM/CHARITYCarbon cutting* for the planetCarbon cutting is the best way to limit global warming.*Jude's is committed to cutting carbon intensity by 43% by 2030.See our progress: WWW.JUDES.COM/C02Find out more at ra.org
We're Jude's and we make ice cream. We love dreaming up new flavours (we've scooped over 70 great taste awards) and generally doing our best to knock your socks off. These minis are carefully crafted to be smooth and super indulgent. We hope you love them.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C124389, www.fsc.org
119 kcal per miniVegetarian Friendly
Pack size: 300ML

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Belgian Milk Chocolate (31.8%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter†, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass†, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Lecithins (contains Soya)), Bourbon Vanilla Extract], Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut), Cocoa Biscuit Pieces (3.3%) [Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder†, Salt], Cocoa Powder†, Glucose Syrup, Dark Chocolate (3.1%) [Cocoa Mass†, Sugar, Cocoa Butter†, Emulsifier (Lecithins (contains Soya)), Bourbon Vanilla Extract)], Lactose and Milk Protein, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), † Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts and Peanut. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

6 x 50ml ℮

View all Mini Ice Cream Sticks & Pots

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here