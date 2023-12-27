Veetee Japanese Togarashi Spicy Sticky Rice 280g

With togarashi seasoning, mirin, red pepper & onion.

The UK's no.1 sticky rice with a traditional Japanese Togarashi flavour. Fusing peppers, red onion and a zingy and zesty spice blend that packs a flavoursome punch! Ignite your taste buds with this truly unique flavour profile - Fruity (citrus), nutty (sesame) fragrant (ginger) and hot (chili) that delivers an aromatic and well-balanced burn

Our new Veetee Specials really are just that...with an extra fluffy forkful of Special on top! An extraordinary range of Steam Filtered™ flavours, delivering a sensational twist on some of the nations favourite microwave rice recipes.

Head over to www.veetee.com to see how we do it!

Steam Filtered 2 minutes microwave or stir fry

Pack size: 280G

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 2, Serving size: 140g

Net Contents

280g ℮