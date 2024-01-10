Cadbury Dairy Milk Twisted Buttons 105G

Milk chocolate (50 %) and white chocolate (50 %). BeTreatwise.net Cocoa Life Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation To improve the lives of cocoa farmers & our environment By eating Cadbury, you've been encouraging environmental sustainability Cocoa Life helps farmers get the most from their cocoa trees through environmentally friendly farming WWW.COCOALIFE.ORG

Torn between Cadbury’s delicious milk or white chocolate? Then this swirly solution offers the best of both worlds. Giant Buttons combined with the classic, creamy taste of Cadbury Dairy Milk with a whirl of Cadbury white chocolate. It’s half-and-half heaven. Made with sustainably sourced cocoa. Vegetarian friendly.

100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 105G

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings), White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Cadbury Dairy Milk Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20% minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20% minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Soya

Number of uses

1 portion = 10 pieces (25 g). Approximately 4 portions per pack

Net Contents

105g ℮