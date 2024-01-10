We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Cadbury Dairy Milk Twisted Buttons 105G

£1.50

£1.43/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 10 pieces (25 g) contains
Energy
559kJ
134kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
7.4g

-

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.4g

-

22%of the reference intake
Sugars
15g

-

16%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g

-

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2234 kJ

Milk chocolate (50 %) and white chocolate (50 %).BeTreatwise.netCocoa LifePartnering with Fairtrade FoundationTo improve the lives of cocoa farmers & our environmentBy eating Cadbury, you've been encouraging environmental sustainabilityCocoa Life helps farmers get the most from their cocoa trees through environmentally friendly farmingWWW.COCOALIFE.ORG
Torn between Cadbury’s delicious milk or white chocolate? Then this swirly solution offers the best of both worlds. Giant Buttons combined with the classic, creamy taste of Cadbury Dairy Milk with a whirl of Cadbury white chocolate. It’s half-and-half heaven.Made with sustainably sourced cocoa. Vegetarian friendly.
100% Sustainably Sourced CocoaSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 105G

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings), White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Cadbury Dairy Milk Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20% minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20% minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Soya

Number of uses

1 portion = 10 pieces (25 g). Approximately 4 portions per pack

Net Contents

105g ℮

