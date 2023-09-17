We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Plant Chef Vegetable Tikka Masala with Rice & Peas 400g

Tesco Plant Chef Vegetable Tikka Masala with Rice & Peas 400g

3.5(2)
£3.25

£8.12/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
1768kJ
422kcal
21%of the reference intake
Fat
17.7g

medium

25%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.4g

low

22%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.8g

low

13%of the reference intake
Salt
1.39g

medium

23%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 469kJ / 112kcal

Sweet potato and cauliflower in a tikka masala sauce with green peppers and cooked long grain rice and peas.
Be your own Plant Chef We transform crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.Spicy & Warming Sweet potato & cauliflower in a garam masala spiced sauce with rice & peas
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Long Grain Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Water, Sweet Potato (12%), Cauliflower (12%), Onion, Tomato, Peas, Green Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Extract, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Spices, Coriander, Salt, Glucose Syrup, Yeast Extract, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Tomato Purée, Onion Concentrate, Tapioca Starch, Black Pepper, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

