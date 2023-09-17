Tesco Plant Chef Vegetable Tikka Masala with Rice & Peas 400g

Instructions: For best results, microwave heat. 800W 5 mins 30 secs / 900W 4 mins Remove sleeve and pierce film lid on both compartments. Heat on full power. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir both compartments before serving.

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 30 mins Remove sleeve and pierce film lid on both compartments. Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes. Peel back film lid over rice, add a teaspoon of water and re-cover. Heat for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir both compartments before serving.

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Be your own Plant Chef We transform crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.

Sweet potato and cauliflower in a tikka masala sauce with green peppers and cooked long grain rice and peas.

