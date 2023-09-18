'Tesco Free From Stripey the Caterpillar Cake'
£7.00
£7.00/each
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 789kJ
-
- 188kcal
- 9%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.0g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.6g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 22.6g
- 25%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.10g
- 2%of the reference intake
medium
medium
high
low
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Pasteurised Egg, Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Rice Flour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Tapioca Flour, Palm Oil, Potato Flour, Humectant (Glycerol), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Acacia Gum, Lecithins), Maize Flour, Soya Bean, Raising Agents (Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Carbonate), Salt, Stabilisers (Tragacanth, Gellan Gum, Xanthan Gum), Acidity Regulators (Dipotassium Phosphate, Monopotassium Phosphate, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring, Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Maize Starch), Colours (Calcium Carbonate, Riboflavin, Paprika Extract, Beetroot Red, Iron Oxides and Hydroxides, Curcumin, Anthocyanins), Potato Starch, Corn Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Preparation and Usage
Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/12 of a cake (50g)
|Energy
|1678kJ / 400kcal
|789kJ / 188kcal
|Fat
|14.9g
|7.0g
|Saturates
|3.3g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|61.6g
|29.0g
|Sugars
|48.0g
|22.6g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|1.6g
|Protein
|3.1g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.22g
|0.10g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
