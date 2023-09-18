We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

'Tesco Free From Stripey the Caterpillar Cake'

£7.00

£7.00/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/12 of a cake
Energy
789kJ
188kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
7.0g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.6g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
22.6g

high

25%of the reference intake
Salt
0.10g

low

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1678kJ / 400kcal

Gluten free chocolate cake filled with chocolate flavoured frosting, covered with chocolate sugar paste and finished with edible decoration.
Chocolate flavour sponge and frosting covered in chocolate flavour icing, hand finished with decorations.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Pasteurised Egg, Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Rice Flour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Tapioca Flour, Palm Oil, Potato Flour, Humectant (Glycerol), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Acacia Gum, Lecithins), Maize Flour, Soya Bean, Raising Agents (Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Carbonate), Salt, Stabilisers (Tragacanth, Gellan Gum, Xanthan Gum), Acidity Regulators (Dipotassium Phosphate, Monopotassium Phosphate, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring, Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Maize Starch), Colours (Calcium Carbonate, Riboflavin, Paprika Extract, Beetroot Red, Iron Oxides and Hydroxides, Curcumin, Anthocyanins), Potato Starch, Corn Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Preparation and Usage

Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

