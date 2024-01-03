We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Jude's Salted Caramel Mini Ice Cream Sticks 6x50ml

£4.50

£1.50/100ml

Vegetarian

Salted Caramel Flavoured Ice Cream with Sugar & Sweeteners Coated with Belgian Milk Chocolate (34%) & Caramel Pieces (3%).Business as a Force for GoodWWW.JUDES.COM/OURPURPOSEChance to win a year's supply of Jude's!judes.com/winFind out more at ra.org
Lower calorie: contains 30% less calories than similar ice cream products.
Hello. We're Jude's and we make ice cream. It's been our family craft for two generations - and we love it. Every day we're dreaming up new flavours (we've scooped over 50 Great Taste awards) and bringing together brilliant people: our makers, farmers, top chefs, charities and now you. Life's good together (and best served with ice cream).We've carefully crafted these lower calorie minis for a perfectly portioned pick me up. Break through the rich Belgian chocolate with crunchy caramel to discover a creamy and delicious centre.We hope you love them.
Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, CocoaFSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C124389, www.fsc.org
Family, Craft, Delight94 kcal per bar189 kcal / 786 kJ per 100mlVegetarians Friendly
Pack size: 300ML

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter†, Whole Milk Powder, Cream (Milk), Soluble Corn Fibre, Cocoa Mass†, Skimmed Milk Powder, Vegetable Fibre from Chicory Root, Sweeteners (Erythritol and Steviol Glycosides), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Glucose Syrup, Burnt Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers [Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithin (contains Soya)], Sea Salt, Natural Flavourings, Butter (Milk), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum and Guar Gum), Bourbon Vanilla Extract, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), *Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

May also contain traces of Nuts and Peanuts. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

6 x 50ml ℮

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

