Pizza Express Spaghetti Meatballs 400g

Tomato sauce, cooked meatballs and precooked spaghetti pasta. Deep frozen.

At PizzaExpress, we believe that mealtimes should be one of life's highlights. It's why only the highest quality and perfectly sourced ingredients will do. And why every dish is made with care - and flair.

Frozen Meals with Pizzazz Spaghetti pasta and meatballs in a rich tomato sauce

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Cooked Meatballs (24%) (Beef, Pork, Potato Flake, Sunflower Oil, Water, Onion, Pecorino Cheese (2%) (Sheep's Milk), Bamboo Fibre, Salt, Parsley, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Oregano, Marjoram, Basil), Precooked Spaghetti Pasta (24%) (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Tomato Purée (23%), Water, Onion, Tomatoes (6%), Red Onion, Sunflower Oil, Poultry Stock (Poultry Meat, Juice and Fat, Salt), Garlic, Basil (1%), Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar

Allergy Information

May contain Egg, Soya and Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 portion

Net Contents

400g ℮