Pizza Express Spaghetti Meatballs 400g

4.7(27)
£4.00

£10.00/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per Pack
Energy
2423kJ
580kcal
29%of the reference intake
Fat
31.6g

high

45%of the reference intake
Saturates
9.4g

high

47%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.3g

low

13%of the reference intake
Salt
3.08g

high

51%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 658kJ

Tomato sauce, cooked meatballs and precooked spaghetti pasta. Deep frozen.
At PizzaExpress, we believe that mealtimes should be one of life's highlights.It's why only the highest quality and perfectly sourced ingredients will do. And why every dish is made with care - and flair.
Frozen Meals with PizzazzSpaghetti pasta and meatballs in a rich tomato sauce
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Cooked Meatballs (24%) (Beef, Pork, Potato Flake, Sunflower Oil, Water, Onion, Pecorino Cheese (2%) (Sheep's Milk), Bamboo Fibre, Salt, Parsley, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Oregano, Marjoram, Basil), Precooked Spaghetti Pasta (24%) (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Tomato Purée (23%), Water, Onion, Tomatoes (6%), Red Onion, Sunflower Oil, Poultry Stock (Poultry Meat, Juice and Fat, Salt), Garlic, Basil (1%), Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar

Allergy Information

May contain Egg, Soya and Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 portion

Net Contents

400g ℮

