Tesco Finest Purple Sprouting Broccoli 200g

Tesco Finest Purple Sprouting Broccoli 200g

This product is available for delivery or collection from 13/11/23
Guideline Daily Amounts

Energy
143kJ
34kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0.9g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.7g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.02g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 179kJ / 43kcal

Purple Sprouting Broccoli
Expertly grown and selected for their vibrant purple colour, sweet flavour and tender texture.Finest purple sprouting broccoli is deep in flavour and can be served alongside your favourite roast, added to stir fry's or cheesy bakes.
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Purple Sprouting Broccoli

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Morocco, Spain

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

200g

Preparation and Usage

Remove all packaging. Wash before use. Trim ends as stalks can be eaten.

Microwave 3½-4 mins
Place in a microwaveable dish. Add 1 tbsp. water. Cover and cook on full power. Stand for 1 minute. 800W 3 mins 900W 2 mins 30 secs.

Hob Time: 3-4 minutes
Instructions: Place in a pan of boiling water and boil gently for 3 - 4 mins or until tender.
Drain well before serving.

Steam Time: 12-15 mins
Instructions: Place in a steamer for 12-15 mins or until tender.
Serve immediately.

Cooking Warnings: All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
NB: The purple colour may be lost during cooking

