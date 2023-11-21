Tesco Finest Purple Sprouting Broccoli 200g

Remove all packaging. Wash before use. Trim ends as stalks can be eaten.

Microwave 3½-4 mins

Place in a microwaveable dish. Add 1 tbsp. water. Cover and cook on full power. Stand for 1 minute. 800W 3 mins 900W 2 mins 30 secs.

Hob Time: 3-4 minutes

Instructions: Place in a pan of boiling water and boil gently for 3 - 4 mins or until tender.

Drain well before serving.

Steam Time: 12-15 mins

Instructions: Place in a steamer for 12-15 mins or until tender.

Serve immediately.

Cooking Warnings: All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

NB: The purple colour may be lost during cooking