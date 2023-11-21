We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Salt & Pepper Crackers 185g

Tesco Salt & Pepper Crackers 185g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One cracker
Energy
121kJ
29kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
1.4g

high

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

high

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.04g

medium

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2090kJ / 499kcal

Crackers with sea salt and black pepper.
CRISP & SAVOURY Baked with sea salt and black pepper for a versatile snack. Our bakers have been baking biscuits for more than 50 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation. Taking classic recipes and making them the best they can be.
Pack size: 185G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Sea Salt (2%), Autolysed Yeast, Yeast, Sugar, Black Pepper, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

approx. 32 Servings

Net Contents

185g e

