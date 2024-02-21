Smarties Orange Chocolate Large Easter Egg 188g

An orange flavoured milk chocolate egg with 1x tube of orange SMARTIES (milk chocolate (65%) in a crisp orange flavoured sugar shell). Smarties is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan which is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org. Good to remember Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's pleasures. www.smarties.co.uk

SMARTIES® Orange Large Egg is a smooth orange flavoured milk chocolate egg with a full size tube of Orange SMARTIES®. SMARTIES® were originally named 'Chocolate Dragée' when we first started making them in Rowntrees in York around 1882 - before being renamed Chocolate Beans, then finally SMARTIES® in 1937. SMARTIES® contain a creamy milk chocolate centre with a crispy sugar shell that has been at the heart of SMARTIES® for nearly 80 years! SMARTIES® are available in a mixture of 8 different coloured shells - covering red, yellow, green, blue, violet, pink, brown and orange. Unique to the UK only, the orange SMARTIES are the only colour to contain a flavour - with the shell infused with natural orange oil. Since 2006, SMARTIES® have been free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives. Available in a variety of formats, SMARTIES® can be found in tubes, bars, blocks, cartons, sharing bags and mini eggs - there is something for everyone to enjoy and make their favourite! The original colourful confectionery - tasty treats of smooth milk chocolate covered in a colourful crisp sugar shell.

Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A. Nutritional Compass ®

Smooth milk chocolate orange egg with a full size Smarties Orange Tube. Responsibly sourced paper packaging Rainforest Alliance certified Cocoa No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.

Pack size: 188G

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Wheat May Contain: Nuts

Net Contents

188g

Preparation and Usage

Share or save your chocolate egg Orange Chocolate Egg Shell Know Your Servings 1/8 Egg = 1 Serving Orange Smarties Know Your Servings 16 Sweets = 1 Serving

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Artificial Preservatives

Lower age limit

4 Years