Celebrations Milk Chocolate Easter Mix Sharing Bag 350g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 22/03/2024

Personalise your own Easter Cake by decorating it with this Easter Mix

Ideal for Cake Decorating Personalise your own Easter Cake by decorating it with this Easter Mix

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Peanuts , Desiccated Coconut, Milk Fat, Wheat Flour, Lactose ( Milk ), Whey Permeate ( Milk ), Full Cream Milk Powder, Sunflower Oil, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifiers ( Soya Lecithin, E471), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Demineralised Whey Powder ( Milk ), Shea Fat, Humectant (Glycerol), Egg White Powder, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Vanilla Extract, Wheat Gluten, Sweet Whey Powder ( Milk ), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Celebrations™ Easter Mix Try These Egg-citing Easter Activities... How About An Easter Treat Hunt? Celebrations® and Maltesers® mini bunnies make a great reward to an Easter Hunt

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024