We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Celebrations Milk Chocolate Easter Mix Sharing Bag 350g

Celebrations Milk Chocolate Easter Mix Sharing Bag 350g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.00

£1.14/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 22/03/2024
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

3x = 27.3 g
Energy
559kJ
133kcal
7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2046kJ

An assortment of milk chocolates.
Celebrations™ Easter MixTry These Egg-citing Easter Activities...How About An Easter Treat Hunt?Celebrations® and Maltesers® mini bunnies make a great reward to an Easter Hunt
Suitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 350G

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Peanuts, Desiccated Coconut, Milk Fat, Wheat Flour, Lactose (Milk), Whey Permeate (Milk), Full Cream Milk Powder, Sunflower Oil, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Demineralised Whey Powder (Milk), Shea Fat, Humectant (Glycerol), Egg White Powder, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Vanilla Extract, Wheat Gluten, Sweet Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

May contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: ~12, Portion size: 27.3 g

Net Contents

350g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Ideal for Cake DecoratingPersonalise your own Easter Cake by decorating it with this Easter Mix

View all Easter Egg Hunt Chocolates

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here