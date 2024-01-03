MIGHTY Cookie Dough Plant Based Ice Cream Tub 460ml

Plant-based vanilla flavour ice cream with cookie dough pieces and chocolate sauce. In partnership with Northern Bl°C The people demanded we make amazing plant-based ice cream! So we teamed up with our neighbours Northern Bl°C and turned our Not Milk! Into the mighty-est ice cream you've ever tasted. Dee-licious! Find out more mightydrinks.com

Plant-based creamy vanilla ice cream with chunks of cookie dough swirls of chocolate sauce. We use our Not Milk! Into the mighty-est ice cream you've ever tasted. Dee-licious! Find out more mightydrinks.com Experience deeply satisfying chewy chunks of cookie dough all swirled and smothered with creamy vanilla ice cream .MIGHTY Cookie Dough Plant-Based Ice Cream has every ounce of the utterly scrumptious taste, feel and ice cold loveliness of ice cream, and yet it’s all totally plant-based and vegan-friendly.100% vegan-friendly ingredients. Made exclusively with our Not Milk for the taste and feel of dairy. Pack size: 460ML

Welcome to our MIGHTY world. We're a dairy alternative brand that's big on 3 things: taste, health and sustainability. That's why we craft our products from plant based sources that pack tonnes of flavour, provide you with goodness and are less harmful to our planet. Join us in our mission to switch one million people to dairy alternatives and take a step to reducing your carbon footprint.

Chunks of cookie dough all swirled and smothered with creamy vanilla ice cream 100% vegan-friendly ingredients. Suitable for vegans

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Glucose Syrup Cookie Dough (7%) (Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine), Brown Sugar, Sugar, Shea Oil, Coconut Oil, Water, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Natural Flavouring), Chocolate Sauce (5%) (Sugar, Water, Coconut Milk, Cocoa Mass, Cornflour, Cocoa Powder, Sea Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Stabiliser (Pectin)), Inulin, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Protein, Concentrated Grape Juice, Fermented Pea, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Carob Gum, Sodium Alginate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Natural Flavourings, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel)

Allergy Information

Made in a factory that handles Milk, Soya, Nuts and Peanuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

460ml