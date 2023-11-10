Vanish Oxi Action Crystal White Powder 1.9kg

'Our best Oxi Action Crystal White formula, gives whiter whites even after 50 washes even at 20°C. Its multi benefit formula maintains your whites, removes stains and odours whilst giving your laundry a hygiene boost in-wash. A versatile and convenient whitening booster and stain remover, just add one scoop in every wash along with your laundry detergent (such as washing powder, washing liquid or washing capsules) to double the life of your whites!*. Safe on everyday fabrics like cotton and polyester, use on whites

Brilliant whites even after 50 washes even at 20°C Amazing stain removal Removes odours from deep within clothing fibres

Pack size: 1.9KG

Ingredients

For ingredients information: www.rbeuroinfo.com. Contains > 30%: oxygen-based bleaching agents, < 5%: anionic surfactants, non-ionic surfactants, zeolites, optical brighteners, enzymes, perfume (hexyl cinnamal).

Preparation and Usage