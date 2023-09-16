We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
ELKES VARIETY PACK BISCUITS 550G (CUSTARD CREAM, MALTED MILK AND SHORTCAKE)

ELKES VARIETY PACK BISCUITS 550G (CUSTARD CREAM, MALTED MILK AND SHORTCAKE)

1(1)
Write a review

£1.50

£0.27/100g

Vegetarian

Custard Creams sandwiched with smooth vanilla flavour cream Malted Milk Biscuits Shortcake Biscuits
Baking Better Biscuits Since 1908
Packed full of ElkesSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 550G

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

550g ℮

One Custard Cream (13g)
Energy
267kJ
64kcal
3.2%of the reference intake
Fat
2.7g

high

3.9%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.5g

high

7.5%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.9g

high

4.3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

medium

0.8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2056kJ
Packed full of ElkesSuitable for vegetarians

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Colour (Beta-Carotenes), Flavourings

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, place in an airtight container.For best before see front of pack.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer biscuit (approx. 13g)
Energy2056kJ267kJ
-490kcal64kcal
Fat21g2.7g
of which saturates11g1.5g
Carbohydrates69g9g
of which sugars30g3.9g
Fibre1.8g0.2g
Protein5.5g0.7g
Salt0.42g0.05g

View all Everyday Biscuits

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here