We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Tex Mex Feast Crispy Sweet Potato Fries 300g

Tex Mex Feast Crispy Sweet Potato Fries 300g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.25

£7.50/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack (150g)
Energy
1334kJ
320kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
18.2g

medium

26%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.4g

low

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
15.0g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Salt
0.68g

medium

11%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 890kJ / 213kcal

Sweet potato fries coated in a seasoned batter.
Sweet potato fries coated in a lightly seasoned batter for extra crispiness
Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sweet Potato (80%), Rapeseed Oil, Maize Flour, Rice Flour, Maize Starch, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dextrose Powder, Thickener (Xanthan Gum).

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

300g e

View all Tex Mex Feast

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here