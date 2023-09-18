Captain Morgan Spiced Gold Rum Alcohol-Free Spirit 70cl

Captain Morgan Spiced Gold 0.0% features notes of caramel, molasses, vanilla and warm brown spices and ends with a lingering warm spicy finish, just like Captain Morgan Original Spiced Gold.

Introducing Captain Morgan Spiced Gold 0.0% Alcohol Free Spirit. With Captain Morgan Spiced Gold 0.0% you can enjoy an irresistible spiced flavour and smooth taste of Captain Morgan Original Spiced Gold, without the alcohol. Experience the versatility when it comes to mixing your favourite cocktails and enjoy the luscious notes of caramel, molasses, vanilla and warm brown spices. Best enjoyed mixed with Cola in a glass with ice and lime for a smooth, refreshing taste.

