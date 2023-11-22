Capri-Sun Zero Orange 8 x 200ml

Fruit Juice Drink with Sweetener

Contains natural flavourings Contains added intense sweeteners Contains added antioxidants Manufactured under licence of Capri Sun GmbH, Rudolf-Wild-Str. 86-98, D-69214 Eppelheim for distribution in Great Britain Capri-Sun® and the Pouch Shape™ are trademarks of the Capri Sun group.

Zero added sugar Contains Naturally Occurring Sugars This product is GMO free This product is gluten free This product is allergen free This product is suitable for vegetarians/vegans

Pack size: 1600ML

Zero added sugar

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate 8% (Orange 6%, Lemon 2%), Acid (Citric Acid), Sweetener (Sucralose), Natural Orange Flavouring with Other Natural Flavourings, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Net Contents

8 x 200ml ℮

Additives