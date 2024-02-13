We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Studio Bakery Rocky Dodger 4 Slice

Studio Bakery Rocky Dodger 4 Slice

4.5(2)
Write a review

£4.00

£1.00/each

Studio Bakery Rocky Dodger 4 Slice
White belgian chocolate rocky road, with jammy biscuits and finished with gooey raspberry jam, marshmallows and more jammy biscuits.
Studio Bakery was born from humble beginnings in a garden studio in the heart of the Lancashire countryside.We are a small family run business with a passion for baking and innovation, the team specialise in creating delicious sweet treats by hand.The business has strong environmental values and is very community conscious, providing a local orchard and wildflower meadow to help give a little sweetness back to nature.
Not suitable for vegetarians.
Handcrafted with Love

Ingredients

Belgian White Chocolate (54%) (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Jammy Biscuit (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Raspberry-Flavoured Apple Jam (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Apples (Apple, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite), Sugar, Humectant: Glycerol, Acid Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrates, Flavourings, Colours: Anthocyanins, Annatto Norbixin, Gelling Agent: Pectin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed) Sugar, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents: Ammonium Bicarbonate; Sodium Bicarbonate, Salt, Flavourings), Marshmallow (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Pork Gelatine, Maize Starch, Dextrose, Vanilla Flavouring, Colour: Beetroot Red), Raspberry Jam (Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Concentrated Raspberry Puree, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Colours: Anthocyanins, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator. Trisodium Citrate), Mini Jammy Biscuit (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Raspberry-flavoured Apple Jam (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Apples (Apple, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite), Sugar, Humectant: Glycerol, Flavourings, Colours: Anthocyanins, Annatto Norbixin, Acidity Regulator. Sodium Citrates, Acid: Citric Acid, Gelling Agent: Pectin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Sugar, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents: Ammonium Bicarbonate; Sodium Bicarbonate, Salt, Flavourings)

Allergy Information

May contain other Cereals containing Gluten (Oat, Barley), Egg and Nuts. Allergens in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

View all Small Cakes, Bites & Slices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here