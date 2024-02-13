Studio Bakery Rocky Dodger 4 Slice

White belgian chocolate rocky road, with jammy biscuits and finished with gooey raspberry jam, marshmallows and more jammy biscuits.

Studio Bakery was born from humble beginnings in a garden studio in the heart of the Lancashire countryside.

We are a small family run business with a passion for baking and innovation, the team specialise in creating delicious sweet treats by hand.

The business has strong environmental values and is very community conscious, providing a local orchard and wildflower meadow to help give a little sweetness back to nature.