Vanish Oxi Action Colour Safe Powder 650g

VANISH OXI ACTION COLOUR SAFE CHLORINE FREE FABRIC STAIN REMOVER. Contains Sodium Carbonate Peroxide. Causes serious eye damage. Causes skin irritation. Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. IF IN EYES: rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Immediately call a POISON CENTRE or doctor. IF SWALLOWED: call a POISON CENTRE or doctor if you feel unwell. Do not get on clothes while wearing. For sensitive skin the use of gloves is recommended.

Our Oxi Action formula for your colours. 1st time amazing stain removal even in a cold wash! A convenient stain remover, just add one scoop in every wash along with your laundry detergent (such as washing powder, washing liquid or washing capsules). Safe on everyday fabrics like cotton and polyester, use on colours and whites

