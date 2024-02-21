We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bounty Coconut Milk Chocolate Easter Egg with 2 Fun Size Bars 207g

Bounty Coconut Milk Chocolate Easter Egg with 2 Fun Size Bars 207g

£3.00

£1.45/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 22/03/2024
Vegetarian

Milk chocolate (36%) with soft coconut (21%) filling. Hollow milk chocolate egg.
Suitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 207G

Allergy Information

May Contain: Almonds, HazelnutsContains: Milk, Soya

Net Contents

207g ℮

Suitable for vegetarians
A hollow milk chocolate egg2 Fun Size Bounty Bars

Ingredients

Sugar, Desiccated Coconut (21%), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471), Milk Fat, Lactose (Milk), Whey Permeate (Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Salt, Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum

Allergy Information

May Contain: Almonds, HazelnutsContains: Milk, Soya

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100 g/ 28.5 g (%*)
Energy2037 kJ580 kJ (7%)
-487 kcal139 kcal (7%)
Fat26 g7.3 g (10%)
of which saturates21 g6.1 g (31%)
Carbohydrate60 g17 g (7%)
of which sugars48 g14 g (16%)
Protein3.7 g1.1 g (2%)
Salt0.25 g0.07 g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 28.5g--

