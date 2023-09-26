We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

J2O Mocktail White Peach & Mango Daiquiri Can 250ml

J2O Mocktail White Peach & Mango Daiquiri Can 250ml

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 250ml:
Energy
190kJ
45kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.0g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.15g

low

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 76kJ/18kcal

Apple, White Peach, Mango and Lime Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweetener.
J2O and the J2O logo are registered trade marks of Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.
With a Hint of BotanicalsNon-AlcoholicSuitable for vegetarians and vegansVegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Apple 10%, White Peach 6%, Mango 3%, Lime 1%), Sugar, Natural Peach, Mango, Plant and Spice Flavourings with other Natural Flavourings, Acid (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Sucralose), Emulsifier (Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins)

Number of uses

250ml = 1 serving

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well & serve chilled.

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

