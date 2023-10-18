Cow & Gate 1 First Baby Milk Formula Powder from Birth 600g

First infant milk from birth breastmilk substitute Cow & Gate First Infant Milk 600g is: ● Suitable as a breastmilk substitute ● Nutritionally complete ● Contains DHA (Omega-3) ● Contains no palm oil ● Suitable from birth for combination and bottle-fed babies ● With over 100 years of experience With over 100 years of experience, Cow & Gate First Infant Milk is a nutritionally complete breastmilk substitute baby formula. It’s a baby milk suitable from birth as a sole source of nutrition and it is suitable for combination and bottle-fed babies. Containing DHA (Omega-3) and no palm oil, Cow & Gate First Infant Milk comes in a 600g pack. Our 600g pack of Cow & Gate First Infant milk comes with a scoop for more accuracy when preparing your baby’s feed. What's next? Starting to chew? As your little one continues their feeding journey, their nutritional needs will change. Cow & Gate Follow-On Milk is suitable as part of your baby’s balanced weaning diet from 6 months. Suitable from Birth for a combination and bottle fed babies.

With over 100 years of experience, we know there is only one way to bring up your baby. Your way. No one knows your baby as well as you do. That’s why we believe in supporting parents and giving them the reassurance they need to follow their instincts. Need a chat? Let’s Talk! For tips and non-judgmental support, our specialist baby advisors and experienced mums are here to talk and encourage confident parenting at every stage. Go to the C&G baby club at https://www.cgbabyclub.co.uk/ for more information or call us on 0800 977 8880.

As required by legislation for all infant milk, Cow & Gate First Infant Milk contains DHA (omega-3), is nutritionally complete and suitable as a sole source of nutrition from birth and as part of a weaning diet from 6 months. Important notice: Breastfeeding is best. Infant milk is suitable from birth, when babies are not breastfed and should only be used on the advice of a doctor, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and childcare.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Contents may settle in transit.

Suitable as a breastmilk substitute.

Pack size: 600G

Ingredients

Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil), Skimmed Milk, Demineralised Whey (from Milk), Whey Concentrate (from Milk), Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Cow's Milk Protein, Fish Oil, Calcium Phosphate, Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Potassium Chloride, Oil from Mortierella Alpina, Sodium Citrate, Choline Chloride, Magnesium Hydrogen Phosphate, Potassium Citrate, Vitamin C, Inositol, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Magnesium Chloride, Iron Sulphate, Zinc Sulphate, L-Carnitine, Antioxidant (Vitamin C), Pantothenic Acid, Niacin, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin E, Vitamin A, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Manganese Sulphate, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin K1, Biotin, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

600g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeding guide 0-12 months Approx. age: Up to 2 weeks, Approx. weight: 3.5kg, 7 3/4lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.5g): 3, Quantity of water per feed: 90ml, 3fl.oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 6 Approx. age: 2-4 weeks, Approx. weight: 3.9kg, 8 1/2lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.5g): 4, Quantity of water per feed: 120ml, 4fl.oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5 Approx. age: 4-8 weeks, Approx. weight: 4.7kg, 10 1/2lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.5g): 5, Quantity of water per feed: 150ml, 5fl.oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5 Approx. age: 8-12 weeks, Approx. weight: 5.4kg, 12lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.5g): 6, Quantity of water per feed: 180ml, 6fl.oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5 Approx. age: 3-4 months, Approx. weight: 6.2kg, 13 3/4lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.5g): 6, Quantity of water per feed: 180ml, 6fl.oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5 Approx. age: 4-5 months, Approx. weight: 6.9kg, 15 1/4lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.5g): 7, Quantity of water per feed: 210ml, 7fl.oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5 Approx. age: 5-6 months, Approx. weight: 7.6kg, 16 3/4lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.5g): 7, Quantity of water per feed: 210ml, 7fl.oz, No of feeds per 24 hours: 5 Approx. age: 7-12 months, Approx. weight: - kg, - lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.5g): 7, Quantity of water per feed: 210ml, 7fl.oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 3 Assumes weaning at 6 months. This is only a guide, your baby may need more or less than the above. Ask your healthcare professional if you require more advice. Always use the scoop provided. Scoop colour may change from time to time. For combination and bottle fed babies Important feeding advice - Make up each feed as required. - For hygiene reasons, do not store made-up feeds, discard unfinished feeds as soon as possible, and always within 2 hours. - Do not heat in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding. - Never add extra scoops or anything else to your baby's feed. - Never leave your baby alone during feeding. How to use this pack There are two sachets and a scoop inside this pack. Open the sachets with scissors, cutting along the top. To close, carefully fold the open end of the sachet over. To maintain the best quality, we recommend using a clip∞ to reseal the sachet. ∞Clip is not included. How to prepare your baby's milk Because powdered milks are not sterile, failure to follow instructions may make your baby ill. 1 Wash hands and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturers' instructions. 2 Boil 1 litre of freshly run water. Leave kettle to cool for 30 minutes and no longer. Measure the required amount of water (refer to feeding guide) into a sterilised bottle. Be careful of scalding. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water. 3 Using the scoop provided, level off the powder with the back of a clean knife. Do not press/heap the powder. 4 Add the correct measure of powder to the water (1 scoop to 30ml / 1 fl.oz of water). Adding too many or too few scoops can be harmful. Place the sterilised teat and cap on the bottle and shake immediately, vertically and vigorously for at least 10 seconds, until the powder is dissolved. 5 Cool under running tap. Check temperature of feed. Feed immediately.

Lower age limit

0 Months

upper-age-limit

12 Months