Sharwood's Fine Egg Noodles 226g

Sharwood's Fine Egg Noodles 226g

£2.00

£8.85/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per portion as prepared (145g)
Energy
875kJ
206kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
1.2g

low

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.7g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.38g

low

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g as sold

Fine Egg Noodles.
Sharwood's trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
Ready in 4 MinsNo Artificial Colours or PreservativesSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 226G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg (2%), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate)

Allergy Information

May also contain Milk, Sesame and Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 4 portions

Net Contents

226g ℮

Preparation and Usage

1: Allow 1 nest of noodles per person.2: Plunge the noodles into a large pan of boiling water. Simmer for 4 minutes.3: Drain well and toss in light soy sauce.Fine egg noodles are quick and easy and are a delicious alternative to rice or pasta. Just boil.Ready in 4 minutes then add the cooked noodles to your dish.For best results, rinse in cold water, drain, then add to your stir-fry just before serving and toss all ingredients together.Serve with Sharwood's prawn crackers.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

