FERRERO ROCHER GOLDEN EASTER EGG WHITE CHOCOLATE & HAZELNUT 250G

£15.00

£6.00/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 22/03/2024
Vegetarian

FERRERO ROCHER GOLDEN EASTER EGG WHITE CHOCOLATE & HAZELNUT 250G
With 6 milk chocolate Ferrero RocherMake Easter taste better with Ferrero RocherSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 250G

Allergy Information

May Contain: Almonds, Pistachio NutsContains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Net Contents

250g ℮

With 6 milk chocolate Ferrero RocherMake Easter taste better with Ferrero RocherSuitable for Vegetarians
White Chocolate & Hazelnut Egg 175g eWhole Hazelnut in Milk Chocolate and Nut Croquante 75g e

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate 30% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Hazelnuts (28.5%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Vanillin

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeBest before: See side of pack

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy (kJ/kcal)2506 / 603
Fat (g)42.7
of which Saturates (g)14.1
Carbohydrate (g)44.4
of which Sugars (g)39.9
Protein (g)8.2
Salt (g)0.153

