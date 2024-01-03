We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Brownie 400g

Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Brownie 400g

No ratings yet
£4.00

£1.00/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 80g Serve
Energy
1518kJ
363kcal
18%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Baked Chocolate Brownie Covered in a Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Sauce
Cadbury is a trademark of Mondeléz International Group used under license.
Hot or Cold
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Whole Egg, Brown Sugar, Cadburys Chocolate (14%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fat (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier: Ammonium Phosphatides, Flavourings), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonates, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Sugar, Milk Chocolate (9%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavouring), Cocoa Powder

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Tree Nut (Almond, Walnut, Pecan, Pistachio and Hazelnut) and Peanut. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Net Contents

400g ℮

Preparation and Usage

The product is suitable hot or cold.DefrostingIn a refrigerator. Defrost in packaging for 1 hour. Once defrosted keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours.

