Annabel Karmel Twin Pack Chicken Pasta 200g & Fish Pie 200g

3.8(4)
£5.00

£12.50/kg

Pollock with butternut squash & carrot in a cream & mature Cheddar cheese sauce topped with potato & carrot mash. Chicken with Ditali Rigati pasta in a vegetable, tomato, Mascarpone & Cheddar cheese sauce.
With over 30 years of recipe expertise, I know just what it takes to make delicious, balanced meals that children will love. My cookbook-inspired recipes are the perfect fuel for daily adventures. Low in salt and a tasty way towards their 5-a-day, it's time to feed imaginations!Annabel Karmel
© Karmel Foods Ltd.
From the No.1 Children's Cookery AuthorUp to 2 of 5 a day100% NaturalLow in salt
Pack size: 400G
Low in salt

Allergy Information

Contains: Fish, Milk, WheatMay Contain: Mustard, Soya

Number of uses

Pack contains two 200g servings: Fruit and veg portions are based on a child's 40g portion size

Net Contents

2 x 200g ℮

Lower age limit

1 Years

From the No.1 Children's Cookery AuthorUp to 2 of 5 a day100% NaturalLow in salt

Ingredients

Sauce (52%) (Pollock (Fish) (16%), Water, Butternut Squash, Carrot, Single Cream (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Onion, Cornflour, Fish Stock (Water, Dehydrated Potato, Salt, Fish Extract, Cod Fish Powder, Lemon Concentrate, Onion Powder, Anchovy Powder (Fish)), Dill, Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Stabiliser (Agar), Ground Nutmeg, Ground White Pepper), Potato & Carrot Mash (48%) (Potato, Carrot, Milk, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Butter (Milk))

Storage

Keep refrigerated and use within the date shown on front of pack. Once opened, use within 24 hours.Freeze before use by date and use within 3 months. Once defrosted, do not refreeze and use within 24 hours.

Number of uses

Pack contains two 200g servings: Fruit and veg portions are based on a child's 40g portion size

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy345kJ/82kcal
Fat:3.9g
of which saturates:2.5g
Carbohydrates:6.2g
of which sugars:1.1g
Fibre:1.6g
Protein:5g
Salt:0.24g
Sodium:0.1g

