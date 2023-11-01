Heinz Spicy Parsnip Soup 400G

Spicy Parsnip Soup

Sweet parsnip gently cooked with a warming spice combination of chilli and red pepper. A comforting blend that brings a little heat to your meal.

Warming hearts since 1910 Nothing says 'home' like a deliciously warming bowlful of Heinz soup.

No Artificial Colours or Preservatives Low Sugar Low Fat Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Water, Parsnips (26%), Carrots (4%), Onions, Modified Cornflour, Red Peppers (1%), Rapeseed Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cream (Milk), Sugar, Salt, Milk Proteins, Spice, Nutmeg, Natural Flavouring, Onion Extract, Chilli Powder, Spice Extract, Coriander, Stabiliser - Polyphosphates and Sodium Phosphates

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Number of uses

Servings per can - 2

Net Contents

400g ℮

Additives