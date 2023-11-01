We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

image 1 of Heinz Spicy Parsnip Soup 400G
image 1 of Heinz Spicy Parsnip Soup 400Gimage 2 of Heinz Spicy Parsnip Soup 400G

Heinz Spicy Parsnip Soup 400G

£1.70

£0.42/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 1/2 can (200g)
Energy
314kJ
74kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
2.7g

low

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.9g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
1.0g

medium

16%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 157kJ

Spicy Parsnip Soup
Sweet parsnip gently cooked with a warming spice combination of chilli and red pepper. A comforting blend that brings a little heat to your meal.
Warming hearts since 1910Nothing says 'home' like a deliciously warming bowlful of Heinz soup.
No Artificial Colours or PreservativesLow SugarLow FatSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 400G
Low SugarLow Fat

Ingredients

Water, Parsnips (26%), Carrots (4%), Onions, Modified Cornflour, Red Peppers (1%), Rapeseed Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cream (Milk), Sugar, Salt, Milk Proteins, Spice, Nutmeg, Natural Flavouring, Onion Extract, Chilli Powder, Spice Extract, Coriander, Stabiliser - Polyphosphates and Sodium Phosphates

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Number of uses

Servings per can - 2

Net Contents

400g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

