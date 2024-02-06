Tesco 6 Chocolate Easter Cubes

This product is available for delivery or collection until 22/03/2024

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (39%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk , Milk Fat, Palm Oil, Shea Fat, Emulsifiers ( Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Flavouring], Sugar, Chocolate Flavoured Buttercream (16%) [Sugar, Butter ( Milk ), Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Flavouring], Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg , Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Palm Oil, Water, Whey Powder ( Milk ), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Preservatives (Sodium Acetate, Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Maize Starch, Acidity Regulators (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Colour (Paprika Extract), Dried Egg White, Invert Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Sucrose Syrup, Safflower Concentrate, Spirulina Concentrate.

Each cake is individually decorated by hand HAND FINISHED Chocolate sponge and buttercream covered in chocolate for a moist cake.

6 Cubes of chocolate sponge cake filled with chocolate flavoured buttercream, covered with milk chocolate and topped with edible decoration.

6 Cubes of chocolate sponge cake filled with chocolate flavoured buttercream, covered with milk chocolate and topped with edible decoration.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024