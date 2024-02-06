We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Tesco 6 Chocolate Easter Cubes

Tesco 6 Chocolate Easter Cubes

No ratings yet
Write a review

£5.00

£0.83/each

This product is available for delivery or collection until 22/03/2024
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One cake cube
Energy
897kJ
214kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
8.9g

high

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.7g

high

29%of the reference intake
Sugars
24.8g

high

28%of the reference intake
Salt
0.21g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1831kJ / 437kcal

6 Cubes of chocolate sponge cake filled with chocolate flavoured buttercream, covered with milk chocolate and topped with edible decoration.
Each cake is individually decorated by handHAND FINISHED Chocolate sponge and buttercream covered in chocolate for a moist cake.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (39%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Palm Oil, Shea Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Flavouring], Sugar, Chocolate Flavoured Buttercream (16%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Flavouring], Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Palm Oil, Water, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Preservatives (Sodium Acetate, Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Maize Starch, Acidity Regulators (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Colour (Paprika Extract), Dried Egg White, Invert Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Sucrose Syrup, Safflower Concentrate, Spirulina Concentrate.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

6 Servings

View all Easter Cakes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here