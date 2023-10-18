We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dettol Multipurpose Cleaning Spray Refill Citrus 50ml

Dettol Multipurpose Cleaning Spray Refill Citrus 50ml

£1.75

£3.50/100ml

www.cleanright.euLabel refers to the back of pack removable label. Bottle refers to the refill bottle with front label + cap. Above logo applies to refill pack only.www.rbeuroinfo.com
Vs buying 1 Dettol trigger bottle (750ML).Diluted refill solution ingredient declaration Per 100 g of product contains 0.16g benzalkonium chloride.
Dettol and the Dettol logo are trade marks of the Reckitt group of companies.
Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Per 100 g of product contains 0.16 g Benzalkonium Chloride, Contains less than 5% Non-Ionic Surfactant, Disinfectant, Parfum, Contains Limonene

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

To clean: Spray the surface and wipe with a cloth.To disinfect: Pre-clean surface. Hold the bottle upright and spray from 20-25 cm away. Leave for 15 minutes, wipe clean and then rinse. Test on an inconspicuous area for 5 minutes before use.Suitable for: Cooker hob, chopping boards, fridge, highchairs, changing mats, bins, baths & taps, sinks, floors, toilet seats, draining boards and shower screens. For surfaces that come into contact with food: Use only on hard non-porous surfaces and! Rinse thoroughly with water.Not suitable for: Porous surfaces such as marble, wood, painted surfaces, acrylic, vinyl, enamel / metal surfaces or gold-plated fittings.To prepare diluted spray from refill:1. Remove the trigger from a suitable cleaning 750ml spray bottle. Empty and rinse.2. Add 700ml of cold tap water.3. Pour the entire refill into the spray bottle.4. Snap-on trigger and gently shake.5. Peel-off this label and apply to the spray bottle. Wash hands thoroughly when completed.6. Dispose of refill contents/container in accordance with local regulation.

