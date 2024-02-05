See base can for best before date

Brewed with our friends at BritHop Brewing Co, Girl from Mars is a session Neipa, dry hopped with Harlequin, an exciting new British hop from the Charles Faram Hop Development Programme. Inspired by Ash's 90's classic 'Girl from Mars', this collaboration was created through the love of progressive British hops & the ultra modern styles they can be applied to (& great tunes!).

Visit our bars and brewery in the heart of the Peak District National Park BUXONBREWERY.CO.UK

Buxton Brewery Girl From Mars Neipa 44Cl

