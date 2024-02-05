We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Buxton Brewery Girl From Mars Neipa 44Cl

Buxton Brewery Girl From Mars Neipa 44Cl

£3.00

£6.82/litre

Buxton Brewery Girl From Mars Neipa 44ClVisit our bars and brewery in the heart of the Peak District National Park BUXONBREWERY.CO.UKArtwork: LEWISRYANART.COM
Brewed with our friends at BritHop Brewing Co, Girl from Mars is a session Neipa, dry hopped with Harlequin, an exciting new British hop from the Charles Faram Hop Development Programme. Inspired by Ash's 90's classic 'Girl from Mars', this collaboration was created through the love of progressive British hops & the ultra modern styles they can be applied to (& great tunes!).
Natural, Unfiltered, Unpasteurised
Pack size: 44CL

Ingredients

Water, Barley, Oats, Wheat, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

Allergens in bold.

Alcohol Type

Beer

View all Craft Beer

