Heinz Broccoli & Stilton Soup 400G

Broccoli and Stilton Soup

Creamy stilton and flavoursome broccoli make the most delicious match. They pair beautifully together in this indulgent and velvety soup.

Warming Hearts Since 1910 Nothing says 'home' like a deliciously warming bowlful of Heinz soup.

Low Sugar Only Trusted Ingredients No Artificial Colours or Preservatives Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 400G

Low Sugar

Ingredients

Water, Broccoli (14%), Onions, Cheese Powder (2% Stilton, Other Cheese, Salt (contains Milk)), Modified Cornflour, Leeks, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Wheat Flour (contain Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Cream (Milk), Milk Protein, Herb Extracts, Spice Extract, Natural Garlic Flavouring, Nutmeg, Natural Flavourings, Stabiliser - Polyphosphates and Sodium Phosphates

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Wheat

Number of uses

Servings per can - 2

Net Contents

400g ℮

Additives