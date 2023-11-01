We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Heinz Broccoli & Stilton Soup 400G

£1.70

£0.42/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 1/2 can (200g)
Energy
436kJ
92kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
5.8g

low

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.0g

low

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.2g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
1.0g

medium

17%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 218kJ

Broccoli and Stilton Soup
Creamy stilton and flavoursome broccoli make the most delicious match. They pair beautifully together in this indulgent and velvety soup.
Warming Hearts Since 1910Nothing says 'home' like a deliciously warming bowlful of Heinz soup.
Low SugarOnly Trusted IngredientsNo Artificial Colours or PreservativesSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 400G
Low Sugar

Ingredients

Water, Broccoli (14%), Onions, Cheese Powder (2% Stilton, Other Cheese, Salt (contains Milk)), Modified Cornflour, Leeks, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Wheat Flour (contain Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Cream (Milk), Milk Protein, Herb Extracts, Spice Extract, Natural Garlic Flavouring, Nutmeg, Natural Flavourings, Stabiliser - Polyphosphates and Sodium Phosphates

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Wheat

Number of uses

Servings per can - 2

Net Contents

400g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

