Schwartz Nadiya Kicking Kebabs Recipe Kit 75g

£3.00

£4.00/100g

Vegetarian

A recipe kit with three seasonings to make kicking kebabs with wedges and a cooling dressing.
"Schwartz & I have worked together to bring you the best flavours to take you on a taste adventure. It's like a little bit of my magic in your kitchen." Nadiya™
© Nadiya Hussain 2023
Ready in 30 minsChilli rating - mild - 1Suitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 75G

Ingredients

Paprika, Garlic & Parsley Seasoning: Spices (Paprika (20%), Dried Garlic (10%), Dried Onion, Black Pepper, White Pepper), Breadcrumbs (contains Wheat), Sea Salt, Herbs (Dried Parsley (2%), Rosemary), Natural Flavouring, Acid (Citric Acid), Sunflower Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract), Kicking Seasoning: Spices (Dried Garlic, Cumin (15%), Paprika (12%), Ground Coriander Seed, Black Pepper (5%), Onion Powder, Cardamom, Ground Nutmeg, Cayenne Pepper, Clove), Salt, Dried Red Bell Peppers, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring, Anti-Caking Agent (Calcium Silicate), Rapeseed Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cooling Seasoning: Buttermilk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Maltodextrin, Spices (Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Cardamom, Black Pepper), Salt, Cucumber Juice Powder, Herbs (Mint, Chives), Acid (Malic Acid), Flavourings, Anti-Caking Agent (Calcium Silicate), Rapeseed Oil

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Wheat

Number of uses

Serves 4

Net Contents

75g

Preparation and Usage

Kit Contains Seasonings for:- Chicken, lamb or halloumi- Sweet potato wedges- Yoghurt dressingNadiya loves toMix it up and replace the chicken with lamb or halloumi

