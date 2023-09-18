Barista Coffee Co Caffe Latte 250ml

Sterilised milk drink with coffee extract

Has Your Get-Up-and-Go Got Up and Gone? Treat yourself to this delicious iced coffee drink and put a bounce back in your step.

Caffeine content 30mg/100ml

Nourishing by nature High protein, low fat No artificial colours flavours or sweeteners Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 250ML

Semi Skimmed Milk, Skimmed Milk, Water, Sugar, Instant Coffee (0.9%), Acidity Regulator: Potassium Carbonate

Contains: Milk

This pack contains 1 serving

250ml ℮

Shake well before opening Best served chilled.

