Barista Coffee Co Caffe Latte 250ml

Barista Coffee Co Caffe Latte 250ml

£0.70

£0.28/100ml

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 250ml
Energy
548
kJ
130
kcal
7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 219kJ /

Sterilised milk drink with coffee extract
Has Your Get-Up-and-Go Got Up and Gone?Treat yourself to this delicious iced coffee drink and put a bounce back in your step.
Barista Coffee Co. is a brand of FrieslandCampina
Caffeine content 30mg/100ml
Nourishing by natureHigh protein, low fatNo artificial colours flavours or sweetenersSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 250ML
High protein, low fat

Ingredients

Semi Skimmed Milk, Skimmed Milk, Water, Sugar, Instant Coffee (0.9%), Acidity Regulator: Potassium Carbonate

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well before openingBest served chilled.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Sweeteners

