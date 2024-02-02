We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Galaxy Milk Chocolate Creamy Truffle Minis Extra Large Easter Egg 252g

Galaxy Milk Chocolate Creamy Truffle Minis Extra Large Easter Egg 252g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£5.00

£1.98/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 22/03/2024
Vegetarian

Milk chocolate Egg: Hollow milk chocolate egg. Galaxy® Truffle Mini eggs: Milk chocolate eggs with an aerated chocolate centre (33%).We source Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa under the mass balance method. Find out more at ra.org/mb
Chocolate shaped hollow egg contains one bag of Galaxy® Truffle Mini eggs.
Milk Chocolate Egg:Portions per pack: ~7, Portion size: 25.3 gGalaxy®Truffle Mini eggs:Portions per pack: 7, Portion size: 10.6 gRainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
Suitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 252G

Allergy Information

May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Hazelnuts, WheatContains: Milk, Soya

Net Contents

252g ℮

Suitable for vegetarians
Milk Chocolate EggGalaxy® Truffle Mini Eggs (74 g ℮)

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Palm Fat, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, Rainforest Alliance Certified Cocoa

Allergy Information

May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Hazelnuts, WheatContains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100 g/ 10.6 g / (%*)
Energy 2340 kJ248 kJ (3%)
-561 kcal59 kcal (3%)
Fat 35 g3.8 g (5%)
of which saturates 20 g2.1 g (11%)
Carbohydrate 53 g5.6 g (2%)
of which sugars 52 g5.5 g (6%)
Protein 7.0 g0.75 g (1%)
Salt 0.23 g0.02 g (<1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) --
Portions per pack: 7, Portion size: 10.6 g--

View all New & Exclusive

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here