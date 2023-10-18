We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Elmlea Brandy Flavoured Plant Based Alternative to Cream 250ml

Elmlea Brandy Flavoured Plant Based Alternative to Cream 250ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.49

£0.60/100ml

Vegan
Vegetarian

Blend of Lentil Protein and Plant Oils
Dairy free, brandy flavoured, double cream alternative that can be poured or whipped over your Christmas desserts.
Emlea is a registered trademark of Upfield.
100% PlantFree from Milk & LactoseFree from alcohol, artificial colours and flavoursSuitable for Vegetarians & Vegans
Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Lentil Protein Preparation (Water, 1.1% Lentil Protein), 31% Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed), Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, Sugar Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilizers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Natural Flavouring, Salt, Colourant (Beta-Carotene)

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

PourWhip

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

View all Fresh Cream & Custard

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here