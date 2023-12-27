Veetee Mexican Arroz Rojo Rice 250g

Arroz rojo Mexican inspired rice with adzuki beans, sweetcorn, ground cumin, jalapeno and smoked paprika.

Mexican rice, but not as you know it... Arroz Rojo 'red rice' is a deliciously savoury and popular tomato-flavoured recipe with garlic, onion sweetcorn and jalapeño. With it’s delicate sweet and smoky flavours, it makes the perfect, authentic side dish for your Mexican family feast.

Our new Veetee Specials really are just that...with an extra fluffy forkful of Special on top! An extraordinary range of Steam Filtered™ flavours, delivering a sensational twist on some of the nations favourite microwave rice recipes.

Head over to www.veetee.com to see how we do it!

Steam Filtered 2 minutes microwave or stir fry

Pack size: 250G

Number of uses

Serving per pack: 2, Serving size: 125g

Net Contents

250g ℮