We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Tesco Hot & Spicy Chicken Wings 650G

Tesco Hot & Spicy Chicken Wings 650G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.00

£4.62/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a pack
Energy
1121kJ
269kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
17.5g

medium

25%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.0g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.51g

medium

9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1121kJ / 269kcal

Chicken wings in a crispy hot and spicy breadcrumb coating.
‘Fakeaways’ have embedded themselves as a weekly feature in many households, and what side could be more perfect than Hot Wings. Whether you are sat around the table, watching the Six Nations or a having birthday bash at home, Hot Wings are sure to be a crowd pleaser. This product is made with 100% chicken with no artificial preservatives, flavours or colours.FIERY SPICE BLEND A selection of chicken wings in a hot & spicy breadcrumb coating
Pack size: 650G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Wing (71%), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Semolina (Wheat), Cornflour, Wheat Gluten, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Tomato Powder, Salt, Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Chipotle Chilli, Sunflower Oil, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin, Colour (Paprika Extract), Flavouring, Allspice, Lemon Juice Powder, Black Pepper, Dextrose, Capsicum Extract, Lemon Oil, Yeast, Turmeric.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British and EU chicken.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

650g

View all Coated Chicken & Turkey

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here